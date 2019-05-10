What Is The Role Of Physiotherapy In Sports?

Whether you are a professional athlete or a sports enthusiast, you are likely to be injured at some point in time. Injuries can vary greatly depending on the sport that you play, your own body, your form, and what the environment was that caused the injury. Once this happens, it might be suggested to you to pay a visit to a physiotherapist for treatment.

But what can a physiotherapist do for athletes? We were curious, so we asked a therapist with Flex Sports Physiotherapy in Melbourne what we needed to know about sports physiotherapy.

What is a Sports Physiotherapist?

To begin with, let’s take a look at what a sports physiotherapist is. A sports physiotherapist works to prevent, manage, treat, and rehabilitate sports injuries. The therapist will help create a treatment plan and provide advice on maintaining a safe and active lifestyle.

When to see a Sports Physiotherapist

While most people see a physiotherapist when they have already obtained an injury, you do not need to wait until you are injured to begin seeing one. In fact, paying a visit to a sports physiotherapist when you are not injured can, in fact, prevent an injury to begin with. Through the guidance of a therapist, you can gain stretches, workouts, and advice that will set you on the right path in your sports career. By taking care of your body while you are active in sports, you can help avoid injuries that could plague you for years after.

Otherwise, you may be referred to a physiotherapist if you have obtained a sports injury.

What to expect from my first Visit

When you visit a sports physiotherapist for the first time, it is most likely going to be upon the recommendation of your physician. Your doctor can diagnose an injury or other ailment, confirming a condition that you have. Once diagnosed, it will be time to rehabilitate with a physiotherapist.

On your first visit, your therapist will go over your medical history, how long you have been injured, or what caused the initial pain that you are suffering from. Then, there will be a physical examination to determine the extent of the injury in order to help create an appropriate treatment plan for rehabilitation. Your therapist will study the form of your movement, looking for any weak spots that will need to be addressed in order for you to not only rehabilitate appropriately, but in order for you to prevent being injured again in the future.

Once you have been properly evaluated, the therapist can begin the treatment that has been recommended, helping put you on a path to recovery.

Types of Treatments

Physiotherapy is not just one thing. In fact, the types of treatment that are done will depend on the type of injury or treatment that you need. These therapies include:

Manual therapies: This type of therapy includes stretching, joint manipulation, mobilization, and even some massage if needed.

Exercise therapies: This type of therapy is based on muscle strengthening, revisiting your form, posture retraining, and cardiovascular training.

Electrotherapy: This type of therapy uses a device that creates transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), ultrasound, and even laser therapy to help calm down any kind of nerve injury that you might have sustained.

Treatment outside of Sessions

While your sports physiotherapist will work with you directly in an office, it is up to you to continue the work on your own, in between sessions. This is the fastest way toward recovery.

Talk with a sports physiotherapist today to set yourself on the path toward recovery.