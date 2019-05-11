MMA Manifesto

How To Watch Bellator 221: Chandler vs Pitbull

How To Watch Bellator 221: Chandler vs Pitbull

How To Watch Bellator 221: Chandler vs Pitbull

A huge Bellator card goes down tonight in Chicago.  Here’s how to catch it:

 

EDT U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
9:00 PM DAZN DAZN Sky Sports Fox Sports
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
9:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
6:30 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
9:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com
Austria Switzerland
Main Card
9:00 PM DAZN DAZN
Prelims
6:30 PM DAZN DAZN
Bellator.com Bellator.com

 

 

