How To Watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs Andrade

How To Watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs Andrade

How To Watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs Andrade

By May 11, 2019

By:

UFC 237 goes down today from Brazil (click here for the full fight card).  Here’s how to watch the event.

 

ET U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil Latin America
Main Card
10:00 PM ESPN+ PPV PPV BT Sport 2 Combate Fox Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM ESPN TSN5 BT Sport 2 Combat Fox Sports
Early Prelims
6:30 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
France Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
10:00 PM Kombat ESPN DAZN DAZN ESPN
Prelims
8:00 PM Kombat ESPN ESPN
Early Prelims
6:30 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden China
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN Fox Sports Viaplay Kop Star Sports
Prelims
8:00 PM UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims
6:30 PM UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass UFC Fight Pass

 


