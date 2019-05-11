NFL

JJ Watt delivers great commencement speech at Wisconsin graduation (Video)

By May 11, 2019

Texans defensive end JJ Watt returned to his alma mater on Saturday, and took full advantage of the huge honor that was presented to him.

Watt was invited to do a commencement speech at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, and he actually chose to just wing it — rather than writing anything down. It was done in true Watt fashion, and, just like on the football field, he crushed it.

“Calm down. I got it, alright?” Watt began. “Just because I didn’t write a speech down does not mean that I didn’t prepare.”

It was great to see Watt return to shower the UW grads with his advice.

