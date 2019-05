Joc Pederson destroyed the Nationals on Friday night, crushing two home runs in the 5-0 victory.

But he wanted an extra hit, and wasn’t happy that he didn’t get it.

Pederson had what looked to be a surefire hit, but Brian Dozier dived and robbed him — with a nice throw to first base for the out.

And Joc, in true entertaining Joc fashion, decided to show what he thought about it — with his finger. He flipped Dozier off after running to first base, as you can clearly see below.