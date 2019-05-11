Kobe Bryant has high praise for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, calls them 'stone cold killers'

Kevin Durant may have been unavailable for Game 6 of the Warriors-Rockets series, but the team’s star backcourt duo stepped up in a big way.

Klay Thompson caught fire in the first half, dropping 21 points, helping his team to a 57-57 tie at the half. As for Stephen Curry, well, he was held scoreless.

But the second half was a completely different story.

Steph began to heat up in the third quarter, and it carried over into the fourth, as he scored 21 in the final stanza to close the game out like a boss. He finished with 33 points in the half/game, and it was clear that both he and Klay were the two best players on the floor.

And Kobe Bryant acknowledged that, calling the two “stone cold killers.”

Well, he’s not wrong.