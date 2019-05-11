Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Chris Paul

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Chris Paul

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Chris Paul

By May 11, 2019

By: |

May 10, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) drives against Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) in the second half in game six of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Chris Paul – Houston (vs Golden State)

27 points, 11-19 FG, 2-2 FT, 3 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

CP3 brought his A game to Game Six, but it wasn’t enough.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home