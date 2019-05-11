Stephen Curry hilariously trolled Chris Paul for kicking him off court after win (Video)

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wanted to get some extra shots up in practice on Thursday evening, to find his stride before Game 6, but Chris Paul made sure he didn’t.

Curry reportedly showed up to Toyota Center at 7 p.m. local time, but CP3 got wind of it, and began putting up shots. When Steph asked if they could share the court, Paul declined, and kicked him off the court. NBC Sports shared the details.

On the eve of Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Curry wanted to get some shots up at the Toyota Center. The Warriors’ do-it-all manager, Eric Housen, booked the court from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. so Curry could work on his shot. Somehow, Rockets’ guard Chris Paul got wind. He decided to go to the Toyota Center to get shots up, nixing Curry’s reservations. The Warriors’ point guard offered to stick to half a court, but Paul wasn’t having it. Curry was kicked off the Toyota Center court.

But Steph got his revenge. He caught fire in the second half of Game 6 — dropping 33 points — and was lights out down the stretch in the fourth quarter. He dropped 21 in the quarter, and essentially closed out the Rockets, and the series. Not only that, he trolled CP3 in the locker room after the game.

“Kick me off the court again, boy!” Steph yelled.

“Kick him off! Kick him off!” teammate Draymond Green added.

The feeling around this Warriors team right now is almost like they just won a title. They were up against it, & they knew it. One of the best wins of their entire run. pic.twitter.com/z61lwq1BTB — Reid Forgrave (@ReidForgrave) May 11, 2019

Too funny. Steph clearly got the last laugh on this exchange.