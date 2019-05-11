The Evolution And History Of Football

Football is considered the most played and watched sport in the world. Every four years the FIFA World Cup brings millions of people together. For instance, in 2010 it was shown in every country on Earth including Antarctica, and in 2014 the World Cup was watched by more than one billion people. For some, football is a career choice; for others, it is the way to blow off steam.

This game had come a long way: the earliest type of association football was mentioned in a Chinese military in the third century BC. The game developed in October 1863, when members from a dozen clubs and schools met at the Freemason’s Tavern in London in order to set the official rules. At that time they agreed on fourteen laws including an early form of the offside rule, goal size, and pitch length.

In 1871, Charles William Alcock created The Football Association Challenge Cup (the FA Cup), so that all clubs belonging to the Association can compete. One year later, on St. Andrew’s Day, the first international match was staged between English and London-based Scottish players. More than 4.000 spectators watched it. The match between England and Scotland ended in a 0-0 draw, but things were clear – people loved the game. The first FIFA Statutes were laid down by representatives from seven European countries in Paris in 1904. Football fans consider it a key moment in the development of the game as we know it.

Today it is impossible to imagine the world without stadiums, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the game that unites all of us. There are a few more fun facts from the history of football, according to MaxFreeBets: