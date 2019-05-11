The Livest Dog at UFC 237: Kurt Holobaugh

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Kurt Holobaugh

Opponent: Thiago Moises

Odds: +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

Holobaugh has gotten a bit of a bad rap because of the opponents he’s faced. In his only two UFC bouts, he’s been finished by Shane Burgos (who just beat Cub Swanson) and Raoni Barcelos (who looks to make it three straight this weekend).

Holobaugh, though, has a wealth of experience outside of the UFC. He had four straight wins by finish leading into his UFC re-debut that included three in Titan FC and one on the Contender Series. He also holds a win over Des Green under the Titan banner, and was a two division champion with the company.

Credentials aside, he also has powerful hands. Moises is going to want to grapple with him, but as long as he can keep that from happening, he should have a chance to finish Moises.

2019 Totals

Record: 3-10

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-552

Return on Investment: -42%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)