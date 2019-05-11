Your Morning Dump... Where the team is going to regret this wasted opportunity

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“It was professional mutiny,” said Buckner. “They just wouldn’t play for Bill Fitch. They spent half a season trying to embarrass him. That’s not an environment I was familiar with. Bill deserved better.” … Bird didn’t limit his exasperation to a conversation with Auerbach. Once the locker room door ws closed, he leveled a brutally honest assessment of their shortcomings at his teammates, including their poisonous attitude toward Fitch. Though Bird didn’t single out any player by name, he did not hesitate to talk specifically about issues he had with players’ commitment, conditioning and attitude. “Most of what he said was unprintable,” Buckner said. “And he was very pointed in his comments. Most of the guys were looking around the room as if to say, ‘He’s not talking about me.’ But they must have gotten the message, because everyone came back in better shape the next season.” … “It was just a waste, that’s all. We could have won in ’83, but we didn’t because of all that bulls— with Bill Fitch. Then we could have won in ’85, but we didn’t because of more bulls—. There are two years, right there, where we were young and together and healthy, and we didn’t capitalize on it. Looking back, it just kills you.”

When the Game Was Ours, pp. 123, 124, 151

The corpse of this year’s season isn’t cold yet, and I’m still ticked off about how much the team squandered.

In 1983, the Celtics’ season was also ended–embarrassingly–by the Milwaukee Bucks. Granted, that was the year of ‘fo-fo-fo‘, and an incredible run by the Sixers, so the Celtics’ might not have won a championship that year, Bird’s comments notwithstanding. However, it’s an unquestionable fact that the team squandered a year of their prime in a foolish and petty rebellion against Bill Fitch.

Now, I am not, in any way, suggesting that this year’s Celtics team phoned it in because they’re tired of Brad Stevens and want a new coach.

However, I am saying–and I think there is more than abundant evidence of this–that several of the players on this team, for whatever reason or reasons, did not put forth the effort required to win.

In the comments from yesterday’s dump, “cyancandy” (I just love the goofy names that the new commenting software gives anonymous posters) said that the Celtics were this year’s Wizards.

He’s (she’s?) not at all wrong.

This team loved the reputation, they loved the attention, they loved all of the trappings of success.

But they did not, collectively, love the effort that was required to succeed.

It’s easy to sit there and say you’d like to have more money. And I guess that’s what I like about it. It’s easy. Just sitting there, rocking back and forth, wanting that money.

Deep Thoughts–by Jack Handey

I’m not in any position to point out which players were especially stupid this season behind the scenes, but I can tell–anyone can–which players were stupid on the court and on the record. Jaylen Brown doubled down on his stupid, stupid, stupid preseason Finals guarantee by saying, shortly after the season started, that he was going to have ‘five or six rings’ by the time he was 28.

And the thing is, Jaylen Brown is not a stupid guy. Not even remotely. But he did some stupid stuff this year.

“I don’t think anyone was prepared this year in terms of what the circus was going to be like – media, everything, and balancing all that, rotations,” Jaylen Brown said in his exit interview. “Didn’t know what it was going to be like, so definitely I’ve learned a lot, and my approach will be different from here on out. I don’t think anybody was prepared for what this season brought.”

MassLive

His approach damn well better be different.

Terry Rozier was absolutely abysmal–by some measures he was one of the worst rotation players in the league. And why was this? Because he lost his starting job to a guy who is unquestionably a better player? Anyone who thinks that the Celtics can move on from Irving and elevate Rozier to a starting role and win championships is, well, not someone I can have an intelligent with.

At shootaround prior to Wednesday’s game, Rozier told MassLive there “definitely” were ways he could be better utilized, but he stopped the leak quickly when asked to expand. “Nah, it’s cool,” Rozier said. “I’d rather let Coach figure it out. That’s his job, and just go out there and try to impact the game as much as I can. As far as the adjustments he’ll make, I’ll be ready for them.” Later, after the Celtics got tuned up one final time by a powerful Milwaukee Bucks team, Rozier made waves again by telling Yahoo! Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, “I don’t give a f— what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody.”

MassLive

Rozier’s obvious discontent with his role coming off the bench cost the team dearly. Rather than demonstrate that Stevens had made a mistake by shuffling him out of the starting lineup, Rozier, for much of the season, did little to nothing to justify the reduced minutes and role that Brad was giving him.

There’s a limit to how much ‘understanding’ I have for Terry Rozier’s frustrations. Everyone of these guys is here because they’re driven. There are plenty of human beings out there with Rozier’s approximate build and raw ability–and only a dozen or so on the entire planet are better than him.

But he knew–or should have known–that if he played his best regardless of what his role was, he’d get paid.

Now, there’s a real question whether the Celtics are going to have any competition for Rozier’s services next year. And I’m not really sure that the Celtics should keep him around, because frankly, his attitude stinks.

Then there’s Jayson Tatum–who followed up a remarkable freshman campaign with a decidedly pedestrian sophomore effort. It’s harder for me to get a read on Tatum’s struggles. If I had to peg anything, I’d wager that last season he caught a lot of players off guard, and this season was more difficult for him than he thought it would be, because teams were ready for him. But the season was not, apparently, so difficult that he predicted a 2019 Finals victory at a point in time where the team had demonstrated quite clearly two disturbing trends: (1) an inability to close out games, and (2) an inability to defeat subpar opponents.

As far as anyone else goes, I can’t say anything that hasn’t already been said about Kyrie Irving, who definitely contributed to the chaos surrounding the team’s season.

But right there you’ve got four guys who approached this season with a radically different attitude than they brought to the last one. Four key guys in an eight man rotation.

“There were times when we frustrated with ourselves for sure,” Marcus Smart said. “We also had time where we did see that. We had glimpses, and that’s what kept us very optimistic is those times. I think if you ask anybody on the team, we wish we could do it over and just wipe this out of our minds.”

MassLive

I don’t know what the fix is. Frankly, I don’t think that the team has to make major personnel moves–they basically re-ran the 2018 team, and the 2018 team was within an ace of a Finals appearance. They manifestly can win with these guys, provided these guys put forth the necessary effort.

I would be surprised if Ainge ‘blows up’ the team–it seems more likely that there’s going to be some serious meetings with individual players, and some serious conversations about the lack of focus, lack of dedication, and lack of effort that caused the most talented team in the eastern conference to stumble to a 4th place seed and then make a disgraceful exit against the Bucks.

In 2018, the Celtics were riddled with injuries–and injuries were a major issue in 2017 as well.

2019 was first time in two years that health, by and large, was not an issue.

I get that these guys are young, all in their 20s, some in their early 20s, and they all think that they’re going to be good forever, and that this season was just one of an unlimited number of seasons that they’ll have at their prime.

And, yes, I know that these guys, if pressed on the subject, would own that careers are fleeting and that chances squandered are gone forever. But that’s not how they act–that’s not how young people ever act. Young people by and large act like their youth will last forever, even though they know, in the abstract, that this is not the case.

There will come a time when the players on this team will look at what they had at the beginning of the season: A wide-open league, good health, and fresh legs, and they’ll regret what they did with it.

