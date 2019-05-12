Bears RB Mike Davis surprises his mom with car for Mother's Day (Video)

Mike Davis has yet to play a game with his new team, but he’s found a way to get some good karma, in hopes to getting off to a solid start.

Davis signed with the Bears in free agency back in March — giving the team a three-headed monster in the backfield — and he figures to be a solid addition for short-yardage situations, when a downhill runner is needed to pick up every inch possible.

And Davis had a gesture that was pretty awesome this weekend, as he surprised his mom with a brand-new car for Mother’s Day. Check out her reaction.

Bears RB Mike Davis got his mom the ultimate Mother's Day gift. 🏡 (🎥: IG/mikedavisrb) pic.twitter.com/5WQqqDFbPd — theScore (@theScore) May 12, 2019

Awesome.