Bears RB Mike Davis surprises his mom with car for Mother's Day (Video)

Mike Davis has yet to play a game with his new team, but he’s found a way to get some good karma, in hopes to getting off to a solid start.
Davis signed with the Bears in free agency back in March — giving the team a three-headed monster in the backfield — and he figures to be a solid addition for short-yardage situations, when a downhill runner is needed to pick up every inch possible.
And Davis had a gesture that was pretty awesome this weekend, as he surprised his mom with a brand-new car for Mother’s Day. Check out her reaction.
Awesome.
