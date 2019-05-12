NFL

Bears RB Mike Davis surprises his mom with car for Mother's Day (Video)

Bears RB Mike Davis surprises his mom with car for Mother's Day (Video)

NFL

Bears RB Mike Davis surprises his mom with car for Mother's Day (Video)

By May 12, 2019

By: |

Mike Davis has yet to play a game with his new team, but he’s found a way to get some good karma, in hopes to getting off to a solid start.

Davis signed with the Bears in free agency back in March — giving the team a three-headed monster in the backfield — and he figures to be a solid addition for short-yardage situations, when a downhill runner is needed to pick up every inch possible.

And Davis had a gesture that was pretty awesome this weekend, as he surprised his mom with a brand-new car for Mother’s Day. Check out her reaction.

Awesome.

NFL

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home