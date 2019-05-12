Brad Marchand hilariously trolls Justin Williams after skirmish (Video)

The Boston Bruins took the Carolina Hurricanes to the woodshed in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Sunday, and Brad Marchand made sure to let his opponents know about it.

Boston jumped out to a 6-0 lead, and spirits were high, while Carolina was extremely frustrated. That was seen at one point during the game, when the two got tangled up, with Marchand taking Williams down.

Marchand then rubbed some salt in the wound afterward — doing a “C” gesture with his fingers, reminding Williams that he’s a team captain, and should act as such.

Justin Williams gets the only penalty in this confrontation with Brad Marchand and I’m sure everyone will react reasonably!! pic.twitter.com/NWm7g9fAYV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 12, 2019

Marchand mocks Justin Williams with the captain’s C pic.twitter.com/6Tatubd9VW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 12, 2019

Too funny. Marchand is a master troll.