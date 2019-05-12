Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis shoves woman after fight which left him bloodied (Video)

May 12, 2019

By: |

Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis was involved in an incident outside a club in Latvia, in what looked  to be an ugly scene.

Porzingis was seen in a video standing outside the club — bloodied. He then shoved a woman, clearly agitated, then goes over to take to a police officer, as you can see below.

The Mavericks released a statement on the issue. It reads:

“It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia. We will provide an update when one is available.”

Porzingis has yet to play a game with the Mavericks, as he missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL.

