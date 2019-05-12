Look: Joel Embiid's stunning model girlfriend consoles him after playoff loss

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were sunk in the most brutal way in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, ending their season in the worst way possible.

The Sixers staged a valiant comeback, and tied the game up at 90 with only 4.2 seconds remaining. But unfortunately for them, the Raptors have Kawhi Leonard, and he’s one of the three greatest players on the planet. Leonard drained an incredible game-winner with no time remaining in the game to defeat the Sixers, with Embiid guarding him closely, watching the ball bounce off the rim and in (as you can see here).

The loss was crushing for the Sixers, and Embiid was seen extremely emotional afterward, shedding a few tears as well. His beautiful, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model girlfriend Anne de Paula was seen consoling him outside the locker room after the loss, as you can see below.

Give us a guy who cares this much.

Give us a guy who pours his heart out after a heartbreaking loss. Thank you, Joel Embiid. You will be back. pic.twitter.com/G2uqTP2Day — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 13, 2019

