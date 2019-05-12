Rangers vs Celtic live Stream: Watch Old Firm Derby Free Online

The previous meetings between Celtic and Rangers this season have resulted in plenty of talking points and it will most likely be the same come Sunday afternoon. The games between the two sides have been tight with only a goal between them in each match this season. The Old Firm may not have the world famous superstars of El Clásico, or be as colourful as El Superclásico, and it may not even be as downright vicious as the Derby delle Capitale or the Clássico dos Milhões, but it certainly is the most fervent. Get all channels and guide to watch Rangers vs Celtic live stream online free from your PC, laptops, and mobiles in HD quality here.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic Live Stream Free Online

Match: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scotland Premiership

Date: May 12, 2019

Kick-off time: 12:00 pm, May 12, 2019 (UK time)

Stadium: Ibrox Stadium

Live Stream: Watch Here

In terms of results, Neil Lennon could not have done much more since returning to Celtic in late February. Celtic are undefeated since Lennon took charge – winning eight and drawing three of his 11 games – and have clinched their eighth successive league title and reached the Scottish Cup final.

How to watch Old Firm Derby 2019 Live Online?

1. Sky Sports: – Official Channel

You can watch the Rangers vs Celtic live on the official channel Sky Sports. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Main Event from 12 PM

Sky Sports will cost $ 24, with a trial period of 7 days. You can cancel the subscription at any time. Sky Sports users can also stream the match via the Sky Go app. The app can be downloaded from the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices.

2. Now TV

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the Rangers vs Celtic Old Firm Derby 2019 match on NOW TV. You can get a video pass for $12, seven days pass for $19 or a month’s pass for $44, all without requiring any agreement.

NOW TV has a 7-day free trial pack and can be streamed on a PC. Also, the Now TV App can be streamed on smart TVs, phones and gaming consoles.

3. FuboTV

It is one of the top live streaming channels, offering a wide range of sports content, shows and news, directly in its core bundle. But it’s a true provider of worldwide soccer. It offers UniMas, beIN Sports channels, NBCSN, FS1 and FS2, and many more.

4. Sling TV

It Provides 2 base channel packs, both of which cost just $25 a month: Sling Orange, which has 3 ESPN channels, and Sling Blue, which consists of FS1 and FS2, NBCSN, and plenty more. Sling Orange + Blue costs at $40 a month.

You’ll also get 7-day free trial pack to test the signal quality. You can go ahead with the subscription only if you are satisfied, else discontinue it any time.

Rangers vs Celtic live stream Reddit

Just check for soccerstreams subreddit to get quality links to watch Rangers vs Celtic Old Firm Derby from any devices. We will be updating the subreddits here. Reddit is always the best platform to get Soccer matches links.

Teams News:

RANGERS

Rangers will be without first-choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor for the final Old Firm derby of the season.

The former Scotland number one will have to sit out the clash after he was sent off for kicking out at Hibernian striker Marc McNulty last weekend.

Fringe men Kyle Lafferty, Lee Wallace and Eros Grezda are also ruled out with knocks as they join Gareth McAuley, Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy (both knee) on the absentee list.

Provisional squad: Foderingham, Tavernier, Halliday, Barisic, Flanagan, Goldson, Katic, Worrall, McCrorie, Kamara, Jack, Arfield, Coulibaly, Davis, Candeias, Kent, Morelos, Defoe, Firth.

CELTIC

Neil Lennon will assess a number of his Celtic squad ahead of the visit to Rangers.

Left-back Kieran Tierney will have an operation on a double hernia at the end of the domestic season and the Hoops interim boss will decide how many of the final three games of the campaign he will play.

Ryan Christie (face), Jack Hendry, Vakoun Bayo, Dedryck Boyata (all hamstring), Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (all knee) are out, while Leigh Griffiths is back training after dealing with personal issues but has no chance of featuring.

Provisional squad: Bain, Toljan, Tierney, Lustig, Benkovic, Simunovic, Ajer, Izaguirre, Brown, Rogic, McGregor, Ntcham, Bitton, Sinclair, Hayes, Forrest, Burke, Weah, Edouard, Johnston, De Vries.