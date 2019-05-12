Redskins Rookie Minicamp: Media Day 📸

ASHBURN, Va. – Saturday marked the first time the media was given an opportunity to see the Redskins 2019 draft class and dozens of other free agents vie for OTA and training camp invitations.

I’ve been watching pro football from the sidelines with my camera for the last four years. Dwayne Haskins walks, talks and looks the part of a starting NFL QB. I realize that may sound corny, I know it’s super early and plenty can change before OTA’s but by the time training camp comes around, I may be 100% in on this guy being the Week 1 starter. His personality and swag is infectious. We’ll get another shot to see more in a few weeks.