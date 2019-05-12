RUMOR: Current WWE Superstar Being Forced To Retire Due To Injury?

There have been many injuries mostly on the SmackDown Live roster that have been put on the shelf due to injury recently. Those stars include the likes of Jeff Hardy, Nia Jax and Big E. Those WWE Superstars are expecting to return from injury but there is one superstar who is currently out with an injury and might be done for good.

That current WWE Superstar’s name is Sheamus.

It has been known that Sheamus has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis, the same medical condition that retired WWE Hall Of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge. To make things even worse for The Celtic Warrior, he was put on the shelf due to a concussion during a six man tag on the April 9th episode of SmackDown Live.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com went into detail about Sheamus’ current condition during an edition of Fightful Select Q&A feature.

“I had heard last year that there were a lot of people that were surprised that Sheamus could still wrestle as effectively as he could considering some of the injury issues and the pain that he had been in. “Honestly the thing I was told by one wrestler was that if he got through WrestleMania that would be really awesome. Not as if they were hoping that or the company was hoping that, but that wrestler personally was hoping that Sheamus could get through this WrestleMania and he did and that was about it. No update yet, but man, with a bad neck and then you get a concussion on top of that, that’s not hot.”

WWE recently broke The Bar by moving Cesaro to Raw and keeping Sheamus on SmackDown. Lords Of Pain has reported that the company has not disclosed the specific nature of his injury and that this could be a sign that could be a bad sign for Sheamus’ WWE career.