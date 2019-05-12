Congratulations to theJawas for winning our UFC 237 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee on May 18th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jessica Andrade – 53%

Jared Cannonier – 51%

Jose Aldo – 65%

Thiago Alves – 59%

Irene Aldana – 77%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 42-24 (64%)



UFC 237 Pick ‘Em Results

1 theJawas 9 2 Dylan 8 2 Josemari Oste Joaquin 8 4 Marek 7 4 Nathan H. 7 4 SternFan74 7 7 Cameron Walsh 6 7 CDN420 6 7 Rodney 6 10 Brandon Kaplan 5 10 Dave K. 5 10 Goldsack 5 10 Jamezzz 5 10 Michael J. 5 10 Neil H. 5 10 Nick Davidson 5 10 Robert Oakes 5 10 Steve Risk 5 19 Abdalla 4 19 Emma Vreeland 4 19 Glen Purvis 4 19 James Weise 4 19 Jason Poirier 4 19 Michael Ah Yo 4 19 MMAinVA 4 19 The MMA Manifesto 4 27 Barry Oh 3 27 Trifon Voltsnis 3 29 Caleb Matthews 2 29 David Jaquays 2 29 Herman Martinez 2 29 Isaac 2 29 Ricardo Arancibia 2 29 Ryan Key 2 29 Vic Rattanasithy 2 36 larry chaput 1 36 Tanner Owens 1 38 Sam K 0

May Top Five

1 theJawas 18 2 Nathan H. 17 3 Dave K. 16 3 Michael J. 16 3 Robert Oakes 16

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 88 2 MMAinVA 87 3 Nathan H. 86 4 Neil H. 83 5 Cameron Walsh 81 5 Glen Purvis 81 7 Brandon Kaplan 80 7 CDN420 80 7 Herman Martinez 80 10 Emma Vreeland 79

