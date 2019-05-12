Watch: Cody Bellinger's sensational play preserves Hyun-Jin Ryu's no-hitter

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger may not be known for his defense, but he showed up with his glove in a big way during Sunday’s game against the Nationals, helping his teammate in a big moment.

Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu was working on a no-hitter at the time, in the sixth inning of the game, but it appeared over and done with, when opposing pitcher Stephen Strasburg raked a base hit to right field.

But Bellinger had other plans.

He charged the ball and then uncorked a laser to first base — throwing out Strasburg to record the out, and keep the no-hitter alive.

The Nats ended up breaking up the no-hitter in the eighth, but it was alive for awhile, thanks to Belly.