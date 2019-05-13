Al Horford reportedly willing to take paycut to stay with Celtics

As the Celtics prepare for what should be a busy offseason, Al Horford wants the front office to know he’s willing to help out the cause if it means staying in Boston.

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, Horford, who has a $30 million player option for next season, wants to stay in Boston, and the veteran big man would be willing to take less money for a longer-term deal with the Celtics.

Horford, 32, put up solid numbers in the postseason for Boston for the third year in a row. He averaged 13.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the course of nine games, but the Celtics were no match for the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

After a disappointing finish to the season, Boston’s roster is expected to undergo some big changes, and Horford willing to take a paycut could definitely help the Celtics in free agency. We’ll see if Boston decides to take Horford up on his offer.