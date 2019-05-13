How to Pick the Perfect Slot Machine

Slot machine games are literally a dime a dozen. From Las Vegas to Atlantic City, and Monte Carlo to Macau, these instant win games festoon casino floors en masse. Colorful lights, jingling jangling sounds, and frenzied activity are characteristic of pulse-pounding slot machine games. Players have carte blanche to pick from many different themed slots attractions, with coin denominations ranging from penny slots to high limit slots games. These wonderfully engaging games are peppered with interactive appeal; a range of captivating in-game elements including expanding wilds, bonus games, free spins, animation, and gamble features are par for the course. You can explore these features and bonuses yourself at https://casino-or-slot.com/best-deposit-bonus-and-free-spins/. Still, it’s important to know how to pick a slot machine game that’s right for you. Let’s explore the many attractive types of slot games that currently exist, and how you can go about including these attractions in your gaming repertoire.

What are classic slots?

Back in the good old days, a gentleman by the name of Charles Fey (a San Francisco fellow) who was born in Germany began work at the Western Electric Works company in 1885. By 1895, he had perfected a slot machine game which won critical acclaim all over the world. Fey’s slot game known as the Liberty Bell. This 4-11-44 combination slot game had a max payout of $5. This slot machine game was fashioned with a pull lever, a.k.a. a one-armed bandit.

The Liberty Bell slot machine gained critical acclaim and became a global phenomenon. The Liberty Bell gave rise to classic slot machine games. These are timeless machines which feature 3 spinning reels and a limited number of paylines. Classic slots often feature fruit-themed symbols, bars, bells, and lucky 7s. If you’re the type of player who enjoys classic entertainment without all the ‘bells and whistles’ of interactive video slots entertainment, classic slots are for you.

What are video slots?

Video slots use classic slots gameplay with plenty of interactive entertainment. Think of superhero slots like Superman, Batman, The Avengers, Spiderman, or others like Gonzo’s Quest, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jack Hammer, and those types of fun-filled slot machine games. Video slots feature a variety of themed attractions, and are the mainstay of slots fans around the world. Video slots typically play out on 5 spinning reels, 3 rows, and dozens of paylines.

The wild activity players invariably enjoy on slots games is readily available in video slots. This includes wild symbols, scatter symbols, low-paying symbols, high-paying symbols, expanding wilds, bonus rounds, and even movie clips. Video slots games are available in multiple coin denominations, making them ideal for players on any budget. If you’re looking to ramp up the action with big spins and big wins, video slots are a great place to start.

What are progressive slots games?

Progressive jackpot slot games are quite possibly the most exciting games to play. Why? Because they are loaded up with massive winning potential. Many of the world’s premier software providers (Dragonfish, Microgaming, Playtech, Play’N GO, NetEnt) feature their own selection of progressive jackpot games. It’s easy to spot a progressive jackpot slot game – simply see the jackpot ticker steadily rising as you are spinning those reels.

Various types of progressive slots games are available to players, including stand-alone progressives, local progressives, and wide area progressives. These games are available to players online too, and are often the most popular games at casinos. The biggest progressive jackpot network at land-based casinos include the Megabucks brand and the Wheel of Fortune brand, and players have a 1:50 chance of winning the jackpot. In the online casino arena, players love the Mega Moolah progressive jackpot games, Pirates Millions, and Millionaire Genie!

What’s a Winning Slots Strategy?

Now that you know what game types are available, it’s time to put some Slot Machines Strategy into play!

Choosing the right slot game is the most important decision you must make. Each slot game has a specific RTP (return to player) percentage. What does this mean? An RTP is a theoretical calculation that determines how much you can expect to win back over the long term. Since no player really meets the criteria of ‘long-term’ and ‘millions of spins’, this is simply a number which gives you an indication about what you can expect to win back. If the RTP is 98%, it means that you can win back $0.98 on every $1.00 you deposit into a slot machine game. The higher the RTP the greater the expected return to player.

Next, allocate a budget to your slots gameplay. Where do you even begin with a budget? Is it $10, $50, or a $100? Truth be told, everyone’s budget is different. If you have set aside gambling money that you can afford to lose, that’s your budget. The precise figure is up to you. Remember though, you should always stick to your budget no matter what. Never exceed your gambling budget – that’s how you end up in trouble. Budgets do not guarantee wins, nor do they guarantee that you will enjoy the slots games you have selected. A budget is a financial constraint that limits your losses to a pre-determined amount. Without a budget, there is no plan.

Play in Demo Mode before You Play for Real

Slots experts routinely recommend that players practice all of their preferred games in demo mode before playing for real money. There is no other way to know whether the game is suited to your needs unless you play it. Demo mode play is ideal for players who are on a limited budget, given the huge variety of games that are available. You can trial the classic slots, video slots, and sometimes even the progressive slots in demo mode before depositing and playing for real money. This brings us to our next point, and arguably one of the most important slots strategies for players: promotional offers.

Promotions are routinely offered by online casinos, and sometimes even by land-based casinos to entice players to spend money. If you are offered a welcome bonus, always read the T&C to ensure that you meet the playthrough requirements and understand the conditions of the promotion. Matching bonuses, re-deposit bonuses, and free spins are readily available to players at top-tier online casinos. Now that you know what steps to take when choosing a slot machine game, you’re ready to explore the many options available to you!