NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

May 13, 2019

May 12, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the game winning basket over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) to win game seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Philadelphia)

41 points, 16-39 FG, 7-8 FT, 2 3 PTs, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Not only a stellar statline – Kawhi Leonard also hit the biggest shot in franchise history last night for the Raptors.

 

