Rudy Gobert defends Joel Embiid for crying after Game 7 loss

Joel Embiid is catching a lot of flack for crying after Philadelphia’s Game 7 loss to Toronto on Sunday, so it comes as a bit of surprise that one of his biggest rivals is coming to his defense.

Rudy Gobert, who Embiid mocked during an interview back in December, was asked if he’d troll the Sixers big man for crying, and Gobert took the high road:

Only losers think that crying is a sign of weakness… only shows how much of a competitor and winner you are! https://t.co/WqnFxNqduA — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 13, 2019

If you remember, Gobert broke down in tears after he was snubbed from the All-Star team back in February, so it makes sense that he would defend Embiid for feeling the same way after a heartbreaking loss in the playoffs.

We’ll see if this has any effect on the rivalry between the two down the road, but Gobert was definitely the bigger man this time around.