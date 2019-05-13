The NBA arenas all fans should visit

As this 2018/19 NBA season inches closer to a conclusion, we look at the arenas all fans should visit before the end of June, next season and beyond. William Hill currently has Golden State Warriors as 11/10 favourites but which team is your money on for that all-important championship title?

Whenever you’re looking at attending an NBA fixture, fans from all over the world dream of attending a game. What’s for sure is a venue can make all the difference – but which are the best arenas to get the ultimate NBA fan experience?

Scotiabank Arena

Formerly the Air Canada Centre, the Scotiabank Arena was renamed in July 2018 for the current season and the only NBA arena in Canada is definitely on the list of venues to experience. Toronto Raptors have long been known for their large crowds creating a fantastic atmosphere and that’s largely thanks to having such a great venue. The Raptors have been flying high in the NBA recently so fans are also sure to witness some quality basketball.

You’re likely to tick a celebrity spot off your list too. Rapper Drake is a huge Raptors fan, is from Toronto and can often be seen sitting courtside supporting his team.

The Staples Center

This iconic arena is located in downtown Los Angeles. It’s actually home to four different teams – the Clippers, the Kings and the Sparks, but it’s the Lakers who created the building’s successful history.

Despite a season plagued by injury and varied form, if you attend a game at the Staples Center, it really should be for a Lakers home fixture. With championship banners suspended from the rafters admiring retired numbers, the Staples Center is the venue to cheer on the team in gold and purple. The atmosphere is electric inside the venue, enhancing this fan-friendly experience to the max.

Due to the venue being located in Hollywood’s home city, you’re also likely to be at a star-studded event. An absolute must-visit.



Madison Square Garden

One of the most iconic entertainment venues of all time, Madison Square Garden has been at the centre of many important sports events over the years. Even though the New York Knicks have been in poor form in recent years, fans continue to attend to experience the building’s atmosphere. Many talented players have relished the opportunity to perform on one of the biggest stages the world has to offer.

You might even spot famous Knicks fans Spike Lee, Ben Stiller or Tom Hanks at a game. With so much history at Madison Square Garden, all NBA fans should visit this New York venue.

Moda Center

Formerly the Rose Garden, the home of the Portland Trail Blazers is absolutely one of the best NBA venues. Not only is the food selection second to none, with over 70 vendors available, but the interior is also designed perfectly for a top basketball fan experience.

This venue, along with arguably the most passionate fans in the league, creates an awesome NBA atmosphere many other arenas simply can’t match.

United Center

Despite only being 24 years old and the Chicago Bulls currently not competing at the top of the table as they used to – the United Center has a great history and still draws the crowds. There’s even a picture opportunity at the statue of Michael Jordan outside the venues main entrance.

Before his second retirement, Jordan played at this stadium for four years and also won three NBA finals here – worth a visit for that rich history alone.