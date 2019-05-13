The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Enrique Tinoco +1400 def. Jordan Gill
Notable New Champions:
- OneFC Flyweight Kickboxing Champion: Petchdam Petchyindee Academy
- WBA (Super), IBF, IBO World Junior Middleweight Champion: Julian Williams
- BBBofC English Middleweight Champion: Jack Cullen
- BBBofC English Super Middleweight Champion: Jack Flatley
- Bellator Lightweight Champion: Patricio Freire
- UFC Female Strawweight Champion: Jessica Andrade
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Uh Vai Morrer!: Until Jessica Andrade pulled victory from the jaws of defeat, Brazil was fixing to go 0-5 in the main card of UFC 237. They still finished 1-4, and suffered some nasty defeats in the prelims, namely Rogerio Nogueira getting absolutely flattened by Ryan Spann. I don’t want to say the sport has passed the Brazilians by, but they certainly don’t have a stranglehold over MMA like they did, and there’s not a lot coming up the pipe. Brazil can’t rely on their old legends anymore. However, between Amanda Nunes and Jessica Andrade, they have a solid grasp on the two best women’s divisions in the world.
- SLAM! AN-DRA-DE, AN-DRA-DE! LET THE GIRLS BE GIRLS! (sorry): GOTDAMN! Rose Namajunas was fighting a brilliant fight, clearly ahead, and busting up Jessica Andrade left and right. However, sometimes in the fight game, all it takes is one mistake, and Thug Rose holding onto a submission that she didn’t quite have and should have bailed, but she did not, and alas, dropped on her head like she was a tall, Lithuanian Toshiaki Kawada taking a Misawa German suplex. Andrade stuck to her guns, used her greatest strength….strength to become a world champion.
- J-Rocks Your Toe Socks: Well, I certainly didn’t see that coming. Julian Williams put on a masterful performance against champion Jarrett Hurd, and even more shocking, the judges actually scored the fight for the underdog! Awesomely, this creates a world of new matchup, as PBC just so happens to have a stacked and stocked roster at 154lbs.
