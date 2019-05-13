Where To Find The Best Stand Up Paddle Board For Beginners

It is the start of summer and people are going to be getting back into water sports which includes paddle boards. Many people will be trying paddle boarding for the first time. Being a first timer, when you start to think about getting a paddle board, it can be a little overwhelming. Where do you go? What is the best board? Is it good for beginners? These are all good questions we have when we get started, so let’s get into it.

So what kind of board should a beginner start with?

There are 4 basic types of boards to look for. The first is a surf SUP design that is made for quick turns and a more advanced rider.

The second is a touring board which is designed for longer paddles. They typically have a pointed nose to help pierce through the water for a faster, sleeker feel. They tend to be a little narrower to reduce surface area and friction.

The third Type of board are racing SUP’s. These are very rigid, narrow, long, and designed for flat out speed. They tend to be made of solid construction and are on the more expensive end of things.

The fourth and final type of board is called an all-around paddle board. This is exactly like it sounds, designed for a little of everything. I would venture to say that 95% of paddle boarders would get by with an all around board. They are typically around 10’ to 11’ long and a little wider than most boards for stability. The nose is typically rounded and they come in all makes and models. Everything from solid construction to inflatable. These are the style of board that a beginner should really consider starting out with. They are simple, stable, and tend to come in packages that come with everything you will need (board, paddle, and leash).

Finding the right board or brand can be a little tricky. There are a lot of places that sell paddle boards, but are you getting the best deal? We can all go down to the local sporting goods store and grab a random new paddle board. But is it the best price and the right board for you? Most of the time it is a very middle to low end board from my experience. So how do we find the right board? The same way you found this article, online.

Finding honest online reviews can really save you time, money, and the headache of testing and making mistakes. Just learn from other peoples mistakes and reviews, then get it shipped to your front door. The convince of online these days can really make life a whole lot easier.