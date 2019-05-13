WWE Announces Undertaker Vs. Goldberg Will Headline 'Super ShowDown'

The WWE has announced Monday afternoon that the Super ShowDown pay-er view event in Saudi Arabia will be headline by The Undertaker vs. Goldberg. This will be the first time ever these two will face each other.

In the same press release, the WWE announced that Triple H vs. Randy Orton is another match that will be happening. Remember, these two men were part of Evolution. So, we will more than likely see more of Triple H and Randy Orton in the coming weeks after Money In The Bank.

There will also be a 50-man Battle Royal happening, which will be the largest in WWE history. It is not known as of yet who will be participating in the Battle Royal, but don’t be surprised if more superstars from the past will be surprise entrants.

The WWE also announced that WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will compete in the PPV. Also included in the PPV is Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar will also be competing in the PPV event. Matches for them are unknown right now.

The Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia will be happening Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. AST local time there. It will be streaming on the WWE Network.