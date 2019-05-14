5 Tips to getting your Instagram stats

Analytics and Instagram statistics provide the information you need to enhance your return on investment and set actionable goals. Numerous brands, businesses, and other users are utilizing tools that will help to provide the stats required to meet their needs. You need to use the right Instagram analytics tools to get stats that will help you boost your business or brand and provide helpful information on whether or not your efforts are reaching your target market. Here’s how to use Instagram tools within a budget. It is important to note that some are free and others require payment to obtain your Instagram stats.

Instagram Insights

Instagram Insights is a free tool with built-in insights that you can use through the Instagram app. Once you can access your Instagram insights you will be able to view your total impressions, reach, profile views, get basic stats for assessing your Instagram marketing, information about your followers, when they’re on Instagram and website clicks as well as your top posts, and stats for your Instagram stories from as far as the past 24 hours. With this information, you can choose content that relates to what your audience is looking for.

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor uses publicly available data and with it, you will receive an automated report on your Instagram account. Apart from providing an overall engagement rate and analyzing audience quality, the stats can also give you a close look at your competitors or influencers that you might be interested to work with.

Hootsuite Analytics

Hootsuite Analytics is a great tool that supports dozens of different social media platforms, not just Instagram where you can integrate all of your analytics in one place. It includes an analytics suite that is quite beneficial to users.

There’s so much that you can do with Hootsuite Analytics, which include making a comparison of metrics over specific time periods to get a historical perspective, checking data from previous posts, monitor your account’s response time in customer service conversations, the ability to run customizable reports anytime you wish, a close look at specific posts and how they performed, ranking some of the top Instagram comments both positive and negative ones.

You can also make use of social listening and competitive analysis tools which will help you to dig deeper into your brand’s social data and get a broader view.

Socialbakers

Socialbakers is the right tool for you if you love a visually appealing report. The report breaks down your most popular posts, Instagram photos, filters, hashtags, all of your interactions with followers and much more. You can access your Socialbakers report by going to Socialbakers’ Free Instagram Analytics Tool and then login with Instagram. Make use of sections such as the most liked and most commented posts to determine which types of images resonate with your audience and use these for your future Instagram posts. You can also use a handy chart that displays your post distribution over the past 12 months.

Union Metrics

Union Metrics is an analytics tool that provides you with credible data without scheduling or management capabilities. It’s simple to use and you will receive your hashtag analysis based on what hashtags to use, content to focus on and automated insights. It also offers an Instagram account check-up where you can cross-check Iconosquare’s opinion as well as reminds you to actively engage with your followers.

Get Instagram stats free and receive the right engagement strategy among other effective ways to help improve your content and performance. Check the stats at least on a weekly basis to gauge your performance.