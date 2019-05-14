CBD Oil for Athletes: Is it right to use?

Being having higher pressure on the various muscles of the body throughout the day, athletes are the one who faces the most chronic situations in their daily life. Even the level of stress also put on the positive and negative effect on the athlete’s body as well.

If you are an athlete, how can you save yourself from the training stress, stress of increasing performance, physical trauma and prolonged wear and tear conditions? The chances are quite higher that you will face them on every day of your training period. You may suffer some injuries and pain regularly. To rely on some antibiotics and chemical histamine is not a good idea to go on. There are plenty of advanced methods to relieve from pain effectively, but do you think that they all are reliable too. Not for sure.

The con, consistent usage of these chemicals may lead one to get addicted to them and can cause some severe side effects to one’s body as well. So now the only question arises here, if we are not supposed to get these artificial chemicals consistently, then what should we exactly opt for? A natural product for sure.

To keep your body safe from the side effects of various drugs, selecting natural product like CBD for athletes is a great option to go. CBD oil is an extraction of the hemp plant that serves as a potent neuro-receptor suppressor and is a great option for the athletes to choose on.

Are CBD oils are legal for athletes?

A single mistake can ruin your career. So, if you are an athlete and looking for a legal and trustable drug to low-down the regular stresses, pains, and inflammations, CBD oil is a great option to choose one. It is a 100% natural remedy that includes about 104 chemical compounds in it. CBD oil is extracted from the hemp plant is safer to the user for the athletes as it includes lower levels of THC in it. The product does not cause any “high” effect on one’s state of mind. A few years later, the product was included in the list of World Anti-Doping Agency. But now it has been successfully removed from that list from last year.

THC is strictly prohibited in the WADA list, so one is only suggested to go with the one extracted from hemp plant alone. The reason is quite more straightforward, the hemp plant includes very less amount of THC traces that usually do not pose any impact on WADA testing.

What are the basics of CBD oil?

The consumption of cannabidiol oil is legal for athletes but of THC is not for sure. After ready this phrase, one question that is undoubtedly going to hit your mind is that if both the chemicals are being extracted from the cannabis genus, why the consumption is one is legal and other is illegal.

The answer is quite more comfortable here. Cannabinoids are usually also extracted by our body itself as well by the endocannabinoid system that takes a significant role in the activity of many neurons. CBD is a non-psychoactive chemical that does not influence one’s mind of state at any cost. Whenever we consume cannabinoids, they bind the CB1 receptors present in our body with the CB2 receptors. But if we talk about THC, whenever it is being consumed, it changes the state of mind and makes them feel “higher.”

The consumption of CBD increases the activity of the endocannabinoid system that further reduces the stress, pain, and inflammation over one’s body.

What are the advantages of CBD oil for Athletes?