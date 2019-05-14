Jimmy Butler: 'I think I'll get a max contract anywhere I choose to go'

Wherever Jimmy Butler ends up this summer, he’s not worried about getting paid.

The All-Star shooting guard was asked on Monday if a max contract was important for his next deal, and Butler didn’t mince words.

Jimmy Butler: "I think I—knock on wood, hopefully—I’ll get a max contract anywhere I choose to go.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZaFXnGW9WA — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 13, 2019

Butler played well in the second round of the playoffs for Philadelphia, and he was extremely popular among Sixers fans this season. If it weren’t for Philly’s other free-agent decisions, bringing back Butler might be a no-brainer for the Sixers. But with Tobias Harris and JJ Redick to consider in free agency, the front office has a lot to think about.

That said, Butler should be taken care of financially even if it isn’t with Philly. He’s among the top players to hit the free-agent market this summer.