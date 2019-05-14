Odds on Where Anthony Davis Plays Post NBA Lottery

Just got this e-mail in the inbox:

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA–April 14th, 2019–The New Orleans Pelicans have won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, but will he ever take the court with Anthony Davis? BookMaker.eu has released updated odds on where Anthony Davis plays the first game of the 2019-20 NBA Season, and the Pelicans are not the favorites. Previously the Pelicans were +800 (8/1) to keep Davis, however, after the lottery, those numbers have fallen to +400 (4/1). Yet, the oddsmakers at BookMaker.eu still expect New Orleans to move Davis this year in return for talent to build around Williamson, instead of losing him in the offseason for nothing.

Current Odds here– https://www.bookmaker.eu/live-lines/basketball/nba-special-props?c=5/6

Where does Anthony Davis play game one of the 2019-20 NBA Season?

Boston Celtics +180 (9/5)

Los Angeles Lakers +200 (2/1)

New Orleans Pelicans +400 (4/1)

Philadelphia 76ers +1500 (15/1)

New York Knicks +1700 (17/1)

Field (any other team) +280 (14/5)