Pelicans win lottery, but Anthony Davis still wants out

OFFICIAL: The Celtics own the following picks in the first round of the 2019 #NBADraft No. 14

No. 20

No. 22 * MEM now owes Boston its top-six protected pick in 2020, or, if it doesn't transfer, its unprotected pick in 2021 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 15, 2019

Even though our dreams of the #2 pick were dashed within seconds, the lottery turned out to be pretty wild. I was scared shit for a few minutes, worried that the Knicks and Lakers would end up with the top 2 picks.

The Pelicans landed #1 and everyone immediately wondered if Zion Williamson might help keep Anthony Davis in New Orleans. Um, no.

The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2019

If the Celtics pursue Davis, at least they won’t have to top an offer that includes Zion. The Lakers and Knicks each picked up a major trade asset, but there’s no one there with better potential than Jayson Tatum. Call me crazy, but at this moment I’m keeping Jaylen Brown over Tatum.

As for who the Celtics might target at 14, you’ll find names like Kevin Porter (SG-USC), Keldon Johnson (SF-Kentucky) and Sekou Doumbouya (SF-France) in mock drafts.

I also want to take this opportunity to laugh at the Knicks who tanked hard for Zion.