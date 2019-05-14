Terry Rozier says he 'might have to go' if Celtics bring back same team

Terry Rozier did not hold back in an interview with ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday morning.

The Celtics guard was honest and open about the many issues that took place in Boston this season, and it sounds like he wants to see some changes to the roster happen before next season. Here’s Rozier answering Stephen A. Smith’s hypothetical scenario where the Celtics brought back the same team as this past season:

Here's the full clip from @FirstTake with Rozier saying he "might have to go" if the Celtics ran back the same team: pic.twitter.com/4TErEqhBvV — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 14, 2019

Rozier is a restricted free agent this summer, so it isn’t entirely up to him if he wants to leave Boston, though it’s difficult to imagine the Celtics wanting Rozier back after his recent comments.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the Celtics do at the point guard position. Kyrie Irving is a free agent this summer, and Rozier is clearly unhappy with the state of the franchise.