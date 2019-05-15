3 Helpful Basketball Tips for Teens

Basketball is one of those sports that is loved by people of all ages in equal measure. In fact, most teens aspire to be professional basketball players. However, the majority of them lose focus on their dream because they don’t have someone to mentor them in the first place. Some of them give up after suffering injuries while others regard it as a way of passing time. Since basketball is a sport like any other, every teen can perfect it. All that is required is commitment and persistence. Here are tips that can guide teens that are interested in playing basketball.

Wear Protective Gear

Anyone who loves this sport will tell you that safety comes first. Basketball is a contact sport, meaning you can’t play without coming into contact with your opponent. This is because both teams try to get the ball the moment it gets into the hands of their opponent. Your opponents will therefore push around as you try to make your way to their end of the court. As you tackle against each other, there is likelihood that you will get injured by either falling or turning abruptly. Such vigorous engagements can cause you to have a broken leg or hand.

Your teeth might also come off due to the impact of the fall. Fortunately, there are some protective gears that you can wear to remain safe when a game is in play. They include mouth guard, knee sleeves and shooting sleeves. You should also wear well rugged shoes to avoid slipping on the floor, especially when the weather is wet. A mouth guard creates a barrier between your teeth and any external source of impact. Knee and elbow sleeves protect knee and elbow joints by compressing the muscles.

Assist Injured Players Immediately

It’s normal for players to get injured during a game. When a player from either of the teams gets injured, don’t hesitate in helping them. The first thing to do is to remove such a player out of the court. You should then make sure that the injured player gets first from the paramedics that are on site. Only rehabilitated players should be allowed back into the game. In case a player doesn’t get well after being attended by a sports physician, he should be taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

Practice More Often

There is a difference between the performance of a basketball player that trains everyday and one that trains once in a blue moon. Since you can’t master the sport in an overnight, you just have to practice more often to perfect the game. Besides that, you have to be patient with yourself. You can start by dedicating an hour per day for practice. In fact, you can train early in the morning on weekends and in the evenings on weekdays. This will help you create a balance between studying and playing basketball. Most players experience difficulty when shooting. To increase your chances of scoring, it’s advisable you practice shooting from different positions.