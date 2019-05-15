Combat

Fight of the Day: Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard III

May 15, 2019

Date: October 8, 2011
Card: UFC 136
Championship(s): UFC Lightweight Championship (Edgar)
Venue: Toyota Center
Location: Houston, Texas

 

