Adam Gase was reportedly against Jets signing Le'Veon Bell

Signing Le’Veon Bell in free agency might have played a big part in the Jets’ decision to let go of general manager Mike Maccagnan.

As Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported on Wednesday shortly after Maccagnan was fired, head coach Adam Gase was not on board with the team signing Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal in free agency.

One disagreement between Adam Gase and Mike Maccagnan/Christopher Johnson… Gase absolutely did not want to sign Le’Veon Bell, per sources. In fact, he made it clear that he didn’t want to spend a lot of money on any running back. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 15, 2019

Gase also didn’t like some of the other moves Maccagnan made in free agency, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Liked the player, didn’t love the money is how I heard it on Le’Veon Bell. Adam Gase also didn’t love the price tag on CJ Mosley. It all added up. https://t.co/BOZw4b5GwX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 15, 2019

That’s probably not what Bell and other free agents that signed with the Jets this offseason were expecting to hear from the new head coach. We’ll see if it affects their relationship on the field this season, but Gase certainly isn’t getting off on the right foot with some of his players.