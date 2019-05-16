Bearcats BlogCast: Optimistic Times

Scott, Chris and Matt are back to talk about the wild world of the Cincinnati Bearcats. We start off by talking about the Athletic article regarding Mick Cronin’s Cincinnati contract negotiations. We have a bunch of different thoughts on what UC offered the former head man.

From there, we talk about Jarron Cumberland and the roster turmoil. We don’t really talk too much about Eliel Nsoseme putting his name in the transfer portal, but we do discuss Logan Johnson quite a bit. That turns into a discussion about the coaching staff and their recruiting efforts.

Matt and I swing to talk about the James Hudson situation and if we think the NCAA will overturn their bogus decision. Spoiler, we think they will.

The podcast is closed with talk about UC’s S&P+ preview.

