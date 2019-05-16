BREAKING: Alexa Bliss Not Medically Cleared To Compete At WWE 'Money In The Bank'

This Sunday at WWE Money In The Bank, the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder matches will take place. With WWE making a change to the Men’s Ladder match by taking Braun Strowman out and replacing him with Sami Zayn, a participant from the Women’s Ladder match will be taken out of her match.

WWE.com announced earlier today that former Women’s Champion and last year’s Women’s Money In The Bank winner Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared by WWE doctors to compete in the match this Sunday.

WWE made the official statement by saying:

“Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete at WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement for Alexa will be announced.”

Alexa’s replacement has not been officially announced but there is speculation that it could be Nikki Cross due to Nikki taking Alexa’s place in the fatal 4 way match this past Monday Night Raw against Natalya, Dana Brooke and Naomi.

Alexa has not wrestled that much this year due to concussion related injuries so this might play a role into the reason for her not being medically cleared to compete.