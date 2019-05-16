BREAKING: Ric Flair Rushed To The Hospital For Medical Emergency?

Concerning news has broke out this morning as two time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was rushed to the hospital. TMZ broke the news stating that Ric was suffering from a medical emergency while he was in Atlanta.

Flair, 70, was in the area where apparently something went wrong and he was rushed to the nearest medical facility and taken immediately to the emergency room.

They reported that it is unclear what led to Flair being rushed to the hospital but the situation is “very serious.”

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, tweeted out today that Flair’s condition is “not as grave or serious” as TMZ make it out to be.

Conrad Thompson says the Ric Flair situation "is not as grave or serious" as TMZ makes it out, and says that this was a planned procedure that Ric Flair wanted to have before Las Vegas. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 16, 2019

So far, no word has been spoken by people in Ric’s entourage about the current situation.

This is not the first time The Nature Boy has had a health scare. In the summer of 2017, Flair was fell into a medically induced coma days after he had entered the hospital due to an intestine rupture. At that time, Flair was in very critical condition and was close to death.

However, Flair made a miraculous recovery and ended up marring his longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow one year later. Before this recent health scare had occurred, Ric was in great health and had a very amazing 70h birthday celebration that included famous celebrities such as Charles Barkley, Triple H, Dennis Rodman and many others.