Let’s talk about the differences between cryptocurrency, virtual currency and digital money. Many people get confused with these new versions of payments on the web. In the world, the growth of e-commerce has generated these means of payment to spread. Therefore, we need to clarify exactly what we mean when we say cryptocurrency, virtual currency and digital money.



All the doubts that we answer in this article arise from a recent interest. This seems to have exploded with Bitcoin fever. This cryptocurrency was conceived in 2009 and is based on the blockchain system. Its creator is the Japanese Satoshi Nakamoto (although many speculate that this name is only a nickname and that, in fact, is someone of English or American nationality).



The truth is that thanks to the emergence of Bitcoin, many questions emerged about the differences between cryptocurrency, virtual currency and digital money.



Many people call Bitcoin “virtual currency”, which is an error. Likewise, they often confuse it with “digital money”. The correct use of the lexicon is important. Especially in some countries, where payments are increasingly made digitally.



If you are a lover of online makerting, you should read this post. Remember that all professionals must master the lexicon of their discipline. Therefore, you can not confuse “cryptocurrencies” with “digital money” and “virtual money”. Do not make that mistake!

Clarifying the meaning of the so-called digital money



Let’s start with the so-called “digital money”. It should be made clear that this term refers to all means of monetary exchange through cyberspace. For example, if you make an electronic transfer from one bank or another, you are using digital money. In other words, “digital money” is “real money” expressed on the web.



You are also using digital money when you pay in a store. Your credit card is an old form of digital money. It is a monetary manifestation that takes place without the typical bills or coins. It is virtual because it is not with material money, so to speak. It is based solely on the abstract value of a currency, even though it is based on authentic ranges of the economy.



This is the first step to understand the differences between cryptocurrency, virtual currency and digital money. Likewise, we must bear in mind that, in the 21st century, the most abundant is digital money. It is already obsolete to buy a TV with a briefcase full of tickets, to give an example. Also, it happens that checks are not in vogue either. Now almost everything is moved by electronic transactions.

What virtual money means and what is its true value



Once clarified what is digital money, we have to explain the features of virtual money. The latter is not real money, it is something that is used as a protocol in certain instances of the web. Perhaps, the best example of this is in video games.



There are computer games where competitors win prizes in currency. With that supposed money, they can buy a tool to play at another level. Such is the case of war games or action, where you can buy helmets or weapons to have a better performance in the game. A good example is Poe currency.



This is another of the differences between cryptocurrency, virtual currency and digital money. It happens that “virtual money” only has value within its context and not in the real world. It’s like the Monopoly game tickets. These only have value within the board of this table training. With them you can not buy anything in a store.

Finally: let’s talk about cryptocurrencies



Cryptocurrencies are fashionable. Since the appearance of Bitcoin in 2009, many other circuits have invaded the market. They are protected by cryptography. Its consistency may be protected by a massive and widely disseminated user check on the network. It should be noted that cryptocurrencies do not have a specific issuing entity. They reduce the transaction cost, since they do not need mediation. Nor do they require financial agents.