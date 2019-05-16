Combat

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Noaya Ogawa

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Noaya Ogawa

Combat

Fight of the Day: Hidehiko Yoshida vs. Noaya Ogawa

By May 16, 2019

By: |

 

Date: December 31, 2005
Card: Pride Shockwave 2005
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home