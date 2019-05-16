How to Gamble Online Without Registering For an Account

Gambling is fun. With recent technological advancements, the internet has made it easier for you to gamble without physically walking into a casino. You can place your stakes and play from home and in the comfort of your pajamas if you want to. Many casinos require you to open an account and operate an account for all your stakes and winnings. The accounts contain your information and bank details used during cash transfers and withdrawals. With the increase of cybercrimes and traced back information from online sites, some people are skeptical about opening gambling accounts. Casinos have devised ways for you to still enjoy your games without registering for an account. Many would ask – how is this possible? Below is an explanation of how you can do this:

1) Smart Payments

The need to provide personal details for a casino site puts off many potential players. However, casinos use smart payment accounts that do not require one to register with the casino itself. The smart payment allows you to link your bank account through a payment service to the casino. With no registration kasinot, deposits to place your stake are sent out from the account and the winnings are transferred back to the same account. A few details are required to ensure the bank account holder and the participant in the casino games are the same. This is by comparing names and emails on both the bank accounts used and the payment service details. Additionally, the verification process also requires users to key in a one-time PIN sent to their phone or mail to approve any transaction. This secures your accounts and stakes for longer.

2) Using Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies have gained popularity in the recent past and have become very a new exchange rate for services and goods. Casinos have taken up this and created games that can be played using crypto. Creating an account is unnecessary while using this platform, helping you remain anonymous. All you need is a digital wallet that acts like the account where all withdrawals are made from, and winnings are deposited. A URL that can be accessed from the wallet is also linked to facilitate this. The cryptocurrency used is then converted to real money that determines how much you have to play. The transactions are recorded publicly on the blockchain technology, and this helps reduce scammer. The accounts require a one-time PIN verification, which helps increase the security.

3) Cash Deposits

You can also keep your information away from the online platforms by making cash deposits to the gambling sites. Once paid, the company can give you an open site where you gamble using anonymous but unique numbers or names and once won, you can present the scores for you to cash out. This is ideal for people trying to minimize paper trail or lack debit and credit cards. Additionally, you can also make online cash transfers to the casinos and get a unique code to play with and send the results for a payment. This is ideal for those living in areas where the jurisdiction is restricted or for those looking to remain anonymous.