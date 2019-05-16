The Betting Window for May 17-19

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can become a billionaire and single-handedly rekindle the Monday Night Wars!….(I know they’re going to be on Tuesdays, don’t @ me.)

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Naoya Inoue -950 over Emmanuel Rodriguez ($35)

Deontay Wilder -900 over Dominic Breazeale ($50)

Megan Anderson -155 over Felicia Spencer ($5)

Kevin Lee -110 over Rafael dos Anjos ($5)

Charles Oliveira -360 over Nik Lentz ($5)

In taking Lee in his welterweight debut, I’m doing my move where I see two fighters as being essentially equal, so I’ll take whomever the odds are longer on. In this case, it’s only -120 to -110, but still!

Surprised the line is as high as it is on Inoue, and conversely, as low as it is on Wilder. I’m easily confident in both, but I figured Wilder would easily be into the thousands. Huh. Well, at any rate, Inoue is going to turn Rodriguez’s spleen into Activia.

Last Week: $ -30.89

Year To Date: $ -78.31

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.