Use Pure English When Writing Essays

Writing a blog post can be likened to driving. You can examine the Highway Code (or read various pieces of literature on how to write a blog post) but, nothing can prepare you for the actual process like getting behind the wheel and driving along that highway.

Now writing requires a hands-on approach, let us get down to business. You have realized that you need to start blogging to expand your business, but, you do not know how. This post gives a detailed explanation on how to write a blog by following the simple steps provided. Ready? Let us get started!

About Your Point

Before you start writing your blog post, think about your point(s). Before you make an assertion, ensure that you properly check your facts. Writing false points can tank your credibility. When it comes to writing blog posts, your authority and credibility can take a major hit if you publish imprecise information.

Expert Tip: Conduct extensive research on the topic you want to write about. This will make it easier for you to verify your points and boost your credibility as a blogger.

Ignore Lack of Confidence

Companies like EssayZoo claim that writing a good blog post requires you to be confident in your abilities. When you first start writing your blog, it may seem like a daunting task. You may take a week or two to complete a single blog post – which may weaken your confidence. Ignore the lack of confidence. Like most skills, writing becomes more natural and easier the more you do it. In no time, you will be knocking out great posts in a few hours.

Expert Tip: When it comes to writing, there are no “shortcuts” or “hacks.” You must invest your time to advance your skill and boost your confidence as a writer.

Do Not Use Prepositional Phrases Often

A preposition refers to a word that indicates relations between verbs, pronouns, and nouns. Prepositional phrases provide context; however, they are not always necessary in a piece of writing. As a writer, you can clutter sentences by using prepositional phrases often. Substitute prepositional phrases with adverbs. A revision of the sentence “The singer responded to the allegations with anger” to “The singer responded angrily to the allegations” deletes the weak prepositional phrase and strengthens the thought.

Expert Tip: Get rid of prepositions by using the active voice, deleting prepositional phrases, and substituting adverb for prepositional phrases. Eliminate prepositional phrases from your writing to make it more clear and concise.

Set Goal

Set a clear goal by writing a blog post outline. An outline need not be detailed or lengthy – it is just a rough guide to ensure you do not veer from your main focus.

A standard blog post outline consists of:

Introduction

A brief summary detailing what the blog will discuss

Section 1 – Planning the Blog Post

Things you should do before embarking on the writing process

Section 2 – Writing the Blog Post

Focus on the writing process

Section 3 –Proofreading/Editing the Blog Post

Go through the blog to check for errors in spellings and grammar

Section 4 – Optimize the Blog

Optimize the blog post for social shares and engagement

Section 5 – Conclusion

Sup-up the blog

Expert Tip:The purpose of an outline is to ensure that you know what you intend to cover. Outlines help you determine what to write in a blog post and in what order.It also prevents you from indulging in poorly thought-out metaphors thus keeping you focused on the overall structure of your blog.

Make it Interesting

Make your blog interesting by giving it a captivating headline. You can ask a question in your headline but be sure that the question you ask is one your audience will be interested in. You can narrate through stories because stories make you more interesting and increase the interest factor. Write in the first person. Do not be afraid of writing in the first person because the third voice is awkward and dry. Make the blog interesting by being clear. Say what you intend to say with the right words and cut off unnecessary words that do not add to the blog.

Expert Tip: You can use foreshadowing to hit at what is coming ahead in a blog. This creates anticipation, eagerness, and excitement setting the reader up for what transpires next in the blog and prevents boredom.

Before Writing Think Twice

Before putting pen to paper, you need to ensure that you have everything that is required to write a powerful blog post. You need to choose a topic that interests you. Nothing kills ablog post faster than a lack of enthusiasm from the writer. Readers can always tell when a writer is bored by their topic; it is a little embarrassing – and so cringe-worthy. So, before you start writing your blog, think twice about the topic you plan on discussing and ensure that it genuinely interests you.

Conclusion

Blogging is a job that seems easy until you have to do it. Fortunately, with the above tips for writing a blog, you will be writing like a pro in no time. So, go forth, take up your pen, and blog like a badass