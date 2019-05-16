Watch Warriors vs Trail Blazers Live Stream Free NBA Online

Tonight, Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream Playoffs finals game will take place at Oracle Arena — Oakland, California. The Game 1 of the 2019 Western Conference finals did not go so well for the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite playing without Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors cruised to a 116-94 victory on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 series lead. So, every NBA fans are waiting getting ready for tonight match between Warriors vs Trail Blazers Live Stream NBA Coverage. This the full game details, where you will get the best streaming link for NBA final 2019 every games. So no more talk lets checkout which will better way for Live stream Warriors vs Trail Blazers game 2 free online.

Date: Thursday, May 18

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Oracle Arena — Oakland, California

TV channel: ESPN

The Golden State Warriors completely dominated the Portland Trail Blazers late to win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals matchup, 116-94.

Behind a 34-12 advantage during the final frame, Golden State secured a 2-0 series edge. Klay Thompson netted 27 points, while Draymond Green added 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Trail Blazers Teams News: Despite a confounding defensive game plan, poor performances from both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and a whopping 21 turnovers, the Blazers actually managed to hang around for much of Game 1. They even had the deficit down to six points for a brief moment early in the fourth quarter, but as the final result showed, that wasn’t sustainable. Still, it could perhaps give them a bit of confidence moving forward that if they clean things up they can compete with the Warriors. It may not be enough to win against the more talented and experienced bunch, but the Blazers can play far better than they did in Game 1. They’ll need to prove that on Thursday night, though. Otherwise they’ll be in a really tough spot.

Warriors Teams News: The Warriors are still the Warriors, even without Kevin Durant. His absence let the team revert to the style that made them so popular a few years ago, as Steve Kerr put the ball in Steph Curry’s hands and let him run the show. The result was a thrilling performance from the two-time MVP and a 22-point win in Game 1. With Durant likely out for Game 2, we should expect more of the same from the Warriors. They’re the better team, and they proved it on Tuesday night. But can they keep it up? We’ve seen throughout the regular season and in the first two rounds of the playoffs that they get a bit lackadaisical and are prone to let-down games.