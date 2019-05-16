Why is it essential to know typing?

With a mixture of disbelief and consternation we received the news that the Finnish children would not pick up the pen again. Well read, the news that the top Finland banned handwriting, turned out to be a simple de-prioritization of the teaching of a typeface, to introduce mandatory typing classes instead. Bravo?



Have you considered teaching your children to type with as much emphasis as we teach them to write? Or are you more on the side of those who believe that the teaching of calligraphy should be renewed a bit to continue being attractive?

We are “digitizing” schools with interactive duties, tablets, Wi-Fi and robotics classes, but we are not being taught or have good lyrics, or to use a keyboard with ease. The tactile is indisputably more intuitive, more eye-catching and easy to use in all areas … except when it comes to writing.



Nowadays, most professionals integrate the compulsory use of a computer into their daily tasks. Would not it be very useful for all of them to master the art of typing? In addition to saving us execution time for the creation or reproduction of any document, it would significantly increase our work and educational productivity.



Etymologically, the term typing is derived from the Greek roots mecano (machine) and spelling (writing or drawing). It serves to streamline the process of entering texts to a device with a keyboard such as calculators, typewriters and computers.



A person able to enter a text with ease, and without looking at the keyboard you type, is called a typist. If we have all integrated a computer into our daily lives, why not be encouraged to write like the professionals?



According to the portal of the Management Development Institute, if we use only one finger of each hand to type while we see the keyboard, we can write around 50 words per minute, but using the typing method we can increase our productivity by up to 40%. More text written in less time.



There are countless web applications to learn typing. One of the easiest downloadable programs is Klavaro Touch Typing, which can be accessed directly from this link.



But, in my opinion, the easiest way to learn typing from the comfort of your home and without paying a dime is hosted on the web keybr.com, an online application that teaches you to put your fingers in the correct position by correct dictation with a second hand included, which will allow you to control your progressive improvements in real time.



Nobody can, at this point, ignore the importance of learning to type correctly, so a typing application is ideal for anyone who is interested in learning this important skill, essential to make the most of any current computer program and play correctly. However, the students might need typing lessons for beginners. It is the task of teachers to instill in their students the culture of learning with such simple applications as this, which will ultimately give their disciples many satisfactions.

