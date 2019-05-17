2019 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Zion Williamson goes to Pelicans, Reddish to Cavs

Earlier this week, we found out that the New Orleans Pelicans won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes as they were awarded the top pick in next month’s NBA draft.
It was a shocker to see the Pelicans win the draft lottery, especially since they only had a six-percent chance.
Many fans and analysts thought that the New York Knicks, who finished with the worst record in the NBA this season (17-65), would be the winners of the lottery, but they ultimately received the third overall pick.
In addition to the Pelicans and Knicks, the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers also received top-five picks.
Therefore, after Williamson goes to the Pelicans, how does the rest of the draft play out?
Total Sports Live takes a look at where Williamson’s former teammates at Duke in R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish could be selected along with the other top prospects in this year’s draft class.
- New Orleans Pelicans – Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
- Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
- New York Knicks – R.J. Barrett, SF, Duke
- Los Angeles Lakers – DeAndre Hunter, SF, UVA
- Cleveland Cavaliers – Cam Reddish, SF, Duke
- Phoenix Suns – Coby White, PG, North Carolina
- Chicago Bulls – Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
- Atlanta Hawks – Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
- Washington Wizards – Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga
- Atlanta Hawks (via Mavericks) – Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
- Minnesota Timberwolves – Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga
- Charlotte Hornets – Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas
- Miami Heat – Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France
- Boston Celtics (via Kings) – P.J. Washington, PF, Kentucky
- Detroit Pistons – Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Va. Tech
- Orlando Magic – Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana
- Brooklyn Nets – Bol Bol, C, Oregon
- Indiana Pacers – Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC
- San Antonio Spurs – Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky
- Celtics (via Clippers) – Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia
- OKC Thunder – Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky
- Celtics – Lugentz Dort, SG, Arizona State
- Utah Jazz – Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina
- Philadelphia 76ers – Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington
- Portland Trail Blazers – Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee
- Cavaliers (via Rockets) – KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford
- Nets (via Nuggets) – Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State
- Golden State Warriors – Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
- Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) – Mfioundo Kabengele, PF, Florida State
- Milwaukee Bucks – Dylan Windler, SG, Belmont
