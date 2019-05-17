Total Sports Live

2019 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Zion Williamson goes to Pelicans, Reddish to Cavs

By May 17, 2019

Earlier this week, we found out that the New Orleans Pelicans won the Zion Williamson sweepstakes as they were awarded the top pick in next month’s NBA draft.

It was a shocker to see the Pelicans win the draft lottery, especially since they only had a six-percent chance.

Many fans and analysts thought that the New York Knicks, who finished with the worst record in the NBA this season (17-65), would be the winners of the lottery, but they ultimately received the third overall pick.

In addition to the Pelicans and Knicks, the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers also received top-five picks.

Therefore, after Williamson goes to the Pelicans, how does the rest of the draft play out?

Total Sports Live takes a look at where Williamson’s former teammates at Duke in R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish could be selected along with the other top prospects in this year’s draft class.

*Current draft is based on the draft lottery, regular-season records, and projections on where the last four playoffs teams will finish.*
  1. New Orleans Pelicans – Zion Williamson, PF, Duke
  2. Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant, PG, Murray State
  3. New York Knicks – R.J. Barrett, SF, Duke
  4. Los Angeles Lakers – DeAndre Hunter, SF, UVA
  5. Cleveland Cavaliers – Cam Reddish, SF, Duke
  6. Phoenix Suns – Coby White, PG, North Carolina
  7. Chicago Bulls – Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt
  8. Atlanta Hawks – Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech
  9. Washington Wizards – Brandon Clarke, PF,  Gonzaga
  10. Atlanta Hawks (via Mavericks) – Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina
  11. Minnesota Timberwolves – Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga
  12. Charlotte Hornets – Jaxson Hayes, PF, Texas
  13. Miami Heat – Sekou Doumbouya, SF, France
  14. Boston Celtics (via Kings) – P.J. Washington, PF, Kentucky
  15. Detroit Pistons – Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Va. Tech
  16. Orlando Magic – Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana
  17. Brooklyn Nets – Bol Bol, C, Oregon
  18. Indiana Pacers – Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC
  19. San Antonio Spurs – Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky
  20. Celtics (via Clippers) – Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia
  21. OKC Thunder – Keldon Johnson, SG, Kentucky
  22. Celtics – Lugentz Dort, SG, Arizona State
  23. Utah Jazz – Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina
  24. Philadelphia 76ers – Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington
  25. Portland Trail Blazers – Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee
  26. Cavaliers (via Rockets) – KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford
  27. Nets (via Nuggets) – Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State
  28. Golden State Warriors – Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
  29. Spurs (via Toronto Raptors) – Mfioundo Kabengele, PF, Florida State
  30. Milwaukee Bucks – Dylan Windler, SG, Belmont

