Carlos Gomez is on his way to big league roster

The New York Mets saw two outfielders go down with injuries yesterday, with Michael Conforto headed to the injured list with a concussion. This creates an opening for an outfielder, and the Mets are going to fill it with Carlos Gomez, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Gomez, who had a June 1 opt out in his minor league contract, is hitting .268 with four homers and 19 RBI’s for AAA Syracuse. Things have picked up for him of late, so it makes sense for the Mets to add Gomez instead of a guy like Rajai Davis or Gregor Blanco.

The Mets will clear a spot on the active roster by putting Conforto on the injured list, but they need to clear a 40 man roster spot. Jed Lowrie will likely be transferred to the 60-day injured list to do that, but the Mets will need another roster spot tomorrow when Steven Matz rejoins the rotation.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how Gomez performs in his Flushing return. Keon Broxton has been bad and complained about his playing time yesterday, so Gomez could steal his roster spot with a strong spring. This is also a homecoming for Gomez, who began his big league career with the Mets before being shipped to Minnesota in 2008 as part of the Johan Santana trade.