Eagles

Tribute to Cody Benjamin in Eagles Blog history...

Tribute to Cody Benjamin in Eagles Blog history...

Eagles

Tribute to Cody Benjamin in Eagles Blog history...

By May 17, 2019

By: |

You remember the early days of internet sports columns, right?

Dial-up. Well, Cody Benjamin was there. A pioneer. An Eagles volunteer blogger.

He finally got his big break with CBS.

So here’s my tribute to a prosaic veteran:

Rosters are never truly complete, and Howie Roseman knows this just as well as anyone

Eagles

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Eagles
Home